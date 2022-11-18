IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in probes of Donald Trump

  • Now Playing

    Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    GOP priorities surface as Dems prepare for what’s to come

    09:12

  • The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

    10:46

  • Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

    12:13

  • Pelosi announces she will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership

    00:58

  • Democrats face fight over which state will hold first 2024 primary

    02:51

  • 'Split Screen' Official Trailer

    00:30

  • Biden pushes to reshape courts as Democrats maintain Senate control

    04:38

  • Senate report says FBI, DHS, social media sites not doing enough about domestic terror threat

    02:30

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

    06:02

  • McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott

    01:57

  • Secy. Austin: Poland missile incident 'most likely' caused by Ukrainian air defense

    01:50

  • McCarthy wins Republican vote for speaker nomination

    02:43

  • Sen. Scott challenges McConnell for Senate leadership

    02:37

  • House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

    03:39

  • Conservatives warn McCarthy may not have votes to be speaker

    03:53

  • Lawrence: Meet the man who ‘saw through the red wave delusion’

    06:28

  • How former President Trump impacted outcome of midterm elections

    04:31

  • Sen. Warnock: Not voting is having someone else 'speak on your behalf'

    01:20

msnbc

Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

01:35

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee all aspects of the investigation into documents found at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and key aspects of the department's January 6 investigation. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports.Nov. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    GOP priorities surface as Dems prepare for what’s to come

    09:12

  • The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

    10:46

  • Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

    12:13

  • Pelosi announces she will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership

    00:58

  • Democrats face fight over which state will hold first 2024 primary

    02:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All