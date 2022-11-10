IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  First Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania Summer Lee lays out her agenda

  Boebert opponent Adam Frisch to focus on jobs, healthcare 'not spending time at Mar-a-Lago'

    Wes Moore: I'm proud to be the first Black governor of Maryland, but that's not the assignment

    Joy Reid: Florida kids probably can't learn about nation's first lesbian governor

  Cecile Richards: Voters 'soundly defeated abortion bans' in midterms

  Jon Meacham: 'Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously and lost humbly'

  'Election workers delivered for democracy' Chris Krebs on midterm election security

  Sen. McCaskill: I don't know how election deniers are 'gonna get their story straight'

  Watch President Biden's full remarks following midterm elections

  'A lot of people said we couldn't do what we did' Becca Balint on her historic VT victory

  Dave Wasserman: 'Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed'

  Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'

  'A good day for America': Biden discusses midterm election results

  McCarthy announces bid for House speaker

  Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden

  Rep. Kinzinger: 'If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place'

  Walker and Warnock Headed to Runoff in Georgia Senate Race

  Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos

  NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

  Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers 

Wes Moore: I'm proud to be the first Black governor of Maryland, but that's not the assignment

The first Black governor of Maryland, Democratic governor-elect Wes Moore, shares his goals and inspiration after his historic win. "I am very proud to be the first Black governor in the history of the state of Maryland…," Moore tells Joy Reid, "but that's not the assignment."Nov. 10, 2022

    Wes Moore: I'm proud to be the first Black governor of Maryland, but that's not the assignment

