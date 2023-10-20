IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jim Jordan loses third House speaker vote

  • Jim Jordan falls short in third vote for House speaker

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Clark nominates Jeffries for Democrats in third House speaker vote

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy nominates Jordan in third round of voting for House speaker

    09:12

  • Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by

    05:40

  • Gaetz: Plan to empower McHenry 'won't be offered by Republicans'

    03:50

  • Jordan to back plan empowering interim speaker McHenry

    02:11

  • Jordan says House GOP will meet to discuss speaker race before next round of voting

    02:52

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:15

  • Jordan bully tactics backfire, provoke threats and harassment of fellow Republicans

    03:42

  • Both parties hold meetings behind closed doors after second speaker vote

    03:07

  • Biden nominee for ambassador to Israel faces questioning at Senate hearing

    03:14

  • Jim Jordan falls short in second House speaker vote

    01:56

  • Jordan appears to fall short of speakership in second round of voting

    01:50

  • 'Here we are again': Aguilar nominates Jeffries for second House speaker vote

    05:04

  • Cole nominates Jim Jordan in second vote for House speaker

    09:46

  • Jordan: House can elect a Republican speaker or have a coalition government

    03:09

  • Biden: Gaza hospital blast caused by 'errant rocket fired by a terrorist group'

    01:18

  • Biden speaks to community leaders in Israel

    02:35

  • Clyburn on House Speaker chaos: 'Not the bipartisanship I’m looking for'

    08:42

  • 'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

    10:46

msnbc

Clark nominates Jeffries for Democrats in third House speaker vote

06:45

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., formally nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. for the speakership ahead another round of voting after Republicans nominated Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for a third time. Oct. 20, 2023

  • Jim Jordan falls short in third vote for House speaker

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Clark nominates Jeffries for Democrats in third House speaker vote

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy nominates Jordan in third round of voting for House speaker

    09:12

  • Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by

    05:40

  • Gaetz: Plan to empower McHenry 'won't be offered by Republicans'

    03:50

  • Jordan to back plan empowering interim speaker McHenry

    02:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All