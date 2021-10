From executive producers Brad Pitt and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. comes “Civil War,” a documentary about the roots of division in the United States. The film offers an intimate look at how race, heritage, tradition and geography shape our beliefs and the different ways Americans portray the story of our civil war – as well as the stories we refuse to tell. Watch “Civil War,” Sunday, October 24th at 10 p.m. Eastern on MSNBC.Oct. 8, 2021