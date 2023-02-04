IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bipartisan push looks to secure U.S. farmland from China

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    China spy balloon screw-up an opportunity for U.S. intelligence

    03:06

  • Chinese spy balloon freak-out tailor-made for modern GOP

    04:45

  • Tester announces hearing for real answers on Chinese spy balloon

    04:46

  • 'A bit of a throwback to Cold War vintage technology' technical expert on Chinese balloon

    05:37

  • Pentagon: Debris from suspected Chinese surveillance balloon could cause civilian casualties

    00:50

  • White House transfers Guantanamo detainee to Belize

    03:05

  • 'Looks like they are moving closer to bringing charges': Reporter on grand jury

    06:27

  • How Barr's quest to find flaws in the Russia inquiry unraveled

    11:05

  • Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ

    05:04

  • 'Height of hypocrisy': House member rips McCarthy for blocking Dems from committee

    09:41

  • George Conway: Trump rejoining Facebook, Instagram won’t work out well

    09:06

  • Secret Service releases report on mass attacks in public spaces

    04:35

  • Joe: Pence's, Biden's handling of documents sheds light on how Trump handled his

    07:48

  • U.S. classified document 'spillage' issue plain after Pence documents also discovered

    08:27

  • Why the Pence classified documents spell trouble for Trump

    06:42

  • Compromised investigations a concern after arrest of FBI counterintelligence official

    06:19

  • Senior FBI counterintel official charged for work helping Russian oligarch Deripaska

    06:49

  • Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested

    06:50

  • Richard Haass on the Ten Habits of Good Citizens

    07:42

msnbc

Bipartisan push looks to secure U.S. farmland from China

01:21

Senator Jon Tester talks about bipartisan legislation he is helping to draft to prevent China from purchasing farmland in the United States.Feb. 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Bipartisan push looks to secure U.S. farmland from China

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    China spy balloon screw-up an opportunity for U.S. intelligence

    03:06

  • Chinese spy balloon freak-out tailor-made for modern GOP

    04:45

  • Tester announces hearing for real answers on Chinese spy balloon

    04:46

  • 'A bit of a throwback to Cold War vintage technology' technical expert on Chinese balloon

    05:37

  • Pentagon: Debris from suspected Chinese surveillance balloon could cause civilian casualties

    00:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All