Biden will have oil reserve tapped for 15 million barrels to combat high gas prices

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Russians flee Putin's desperate draft operation to bolster failing Ukraine invasion

    07:19

  • Sen. Manchin: 'We have a great opportunity' on energy permitting bill

    09:25

  • Texas podcaster Ted Cruz's failed attempt to troll California

    04:48

  • Russia's war in Ukraine puts fragile nuclear power plant in peril

    03:34

  • What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis

    05:30

  • Bright spots seen in climate measures of budget bill's compromises

    02:21

  • Kathy Baughman McLeod: ‘We have to stop burning fossil fuels.' 'We’re just roasting ourselves.’

    00:43

  • Biden highlights wind farm projects as public clamors for climate policies

    02:34

  • Activists press Biden to play hardball on stymied climate policy

    07:13

  • 'It's not all bad': Some bright spots seen in struggling economy

    01:47

  • Politicized Supreme Court guts Clean Air Act; Environmental activists hope for backlash

    05:52

  • Steve Rattner: Average American will save $23.85 over a three-month gas holiday

    07:06

  • Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary

    06:44

  • Europeans make major sacrifice to punish Russia for Ukraine war

    01:58

  • Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

    04:55

  • Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

    03:41

  • Putin hardball tactic backfires, pushes Europe away from Russian oil

    04:37

  • California farm town becomes beacon of electric car use with free ride program

    03:56

  • Russian recklessness raises alarm on nuclear power plants

    04:26

  • Heedless Russian military risks catastrophe with Ukraine nuclear plants

    06:46

msnbc

Biden will have oil reserve tapped for 15 million barrels to combat high gas prices

01:09

President Joe Biden said he will ask the Department of Energy to draw 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat high oil prices. Biden added he will draw more from the reserve in the months ahead to stabilize markets if needed. Oct. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Russians flee Putin's desperate draft operation to bolster failing Ukraine invasion

    07:19

  • Sen. Manchin: 'We have a great opportunity' on energy permitting bill

    09:25

  • Texas podcaster Ted Cruz's failed attempt to troll California

    04:48

  • Russia's war in Ukraine puts fragile nuclear power plant in peril

    03:34

  • What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis

    05:30

  • Bright spots seen in climate measures of budget bill's compromises

    02:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All