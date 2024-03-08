IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden calls for aid to Ukraine during State of the Union address

Biden: 'You can't love your country only when you win'
March 8, 2024
    Biden: 'You can't love your country only when you win'

Biden: 'You can't love your country only when you win'

President Biden recalled the insurrection on Jan. 6 where rioters stormed the Capitol and "placed a dagger to the throat of American democracy." He took aim at former President Trump saying his "predecessor" and "some of you here seek to bury the truth about Jan. 6."March 8, 2024

    Biden: 'You can't love your country only when you win'

