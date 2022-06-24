- Now Playing
Biden: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade ‘must not be the final word’01:52
Biden: Supreme Court is ‘taking America back 150 years’ by overturning Roe v. Wade04:56
Supreme Court ‘betrays its guiding principles’ by overturning Roe v. Wade, dissenters say02:30
Rep. Ryan: Overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘largest governmental overreach’ in U.S. history02:11
Why Democratic lawmakers are hamstrung after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade05:42
Planned Parenthood CEO reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: This decision is enraging, absurd, insane05:12
Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’05:21
What can Congress do after Supreme Court overturns of Roe v. Wade?03:52
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, breaking nearly 50 years of precedence01:58
Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access02:15
W. Kamau Bell urges men to stand up for abortion rights07:15
‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal05:34
Warren wants Biden admin. ‘all hands on deck' for 'five alarm fire’ supporting reproductive rights06:38
The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny04:36
Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go03:02
New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past06:38
New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe04:02
To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s09:02
GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers08:55
The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions05:57
