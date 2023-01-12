IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden praises cooling inflation as 'good news for the economy'

Biden praises cooling inflation as 'good news for the economy'

President Biden praised an economic report that showed inflation slowed as price growth cooled in the U.S. He also praised efforts his administration had done to help decrease the cost of gas for Americans.Jan. 12, 2023

    Biden praises cooling inflation as 'good news for the economy'

