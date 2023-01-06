IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Capitol Police Chief recounts Jan 6 attack: 'Begging and pleading for help'

    03:54
  • Now Playing

    Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down what’s next for the FBI, DOJ investigations into Jan. 6

    03:32

  • Pelosi praises 'extraordinary heroism' of those defending the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:16

  • Is this the last gasp of Trumpism?

    11:06

  • Michigan Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal

    05:29

  • 'We gave it everything we had': Capitol officer reflects on January 6

    05:43

  • Biden to mark Jan. 6 with presidential medals for election officials and police

    02:39

  • Steven Sund’s warning on eve of Jan. 6

    07:18

  • Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

    03:37

  • Weissmann: It’s high time to see accountability for January 6th

    02:49

  • Frmr. FBI Special Agent says 1/6 Cmte. ‘glossed over’ law enforcement response

    07:47

  • Ex-Capitol Police Chief: I've never seen a protest turn that violent that quickly

    11:55

  • Jan. 6 Committee hopes to protect witnesses, evidence ahead of GOP takeover of House

    05:02

  • Trump insiders knew power grab schemes were a 'crock,' Jan. 6 transcripts show 

    01:42

  • Lawrence: For the first time, a Black woman will oversee the House if GOP cannot elect a speaker

    09:24

  • 'Total fraud': New Dem leader links lying Santos to 'MAGA GOP…divorced from realty'

    07:02

  • Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'

    11:36

  • Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public

    07:28

  • 'His blood was running cold' Carol Leonnig on Capitol Police chief's reflections on Jan. 6

    05:21

msnbc

Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary

02:07

President Biden held a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which he reminded, "had never happened in the history of the United States of America." He acknowledged a "remarkable group of Americans," and awarded 14 people the Presidential Citizens Medal for their acts of heroism that day. Jan. 6, 2023

  • Fmr. Capitol Police Chief recounts Jan 6 attack: 'Begging and pleading for help'

    03:54
  • Now Playing

    Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down what’s next for the FBI, DOJ investigations into Jan. 6

    03:32

  • Pelosi praises 'extraordinary heroism' of those defending the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:16

  • Is this the last gasp of Trumpism?

    11:06

  • Michigan Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal

    05:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All