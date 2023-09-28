IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden & Sen. Bob Casey join striking UAW workers on the picket line

    05:20

  • ‘It’s a shame’: Ron Klain knocks ‘dysfunction’ of House Republican caucus

    04:07

  • Biden announces White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    04:00

  • Laurence Tribe: Biden should transfer frozen Russian bank assets to Ukraine

    06:18

  • Lawrence: Biden gave the country a lesson in hope

    09:30

  • Pres. Biden delivers message of unity at U.N. General Assembly

    03:29

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid

    08:41

  • ‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff

    03:26

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

    09:27

  • Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later

    03:27

  • ‘Absurd:’ GOP rep blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over Biden impeachment push

    05:48

  • Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally

    08:00

  • Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su: How Bidenomics is fueling union power

    06:24

  • Rep. Frost on gun violence: Let’s elect those who ‘give a damn’ about us

    04:02

  • Biden blasts GOP for voting against law lowering prescription drug prices

    03:55

  • Biden campaign manager: GOP debate was ‘race to an extreme agenda’

    08:34

  • Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden

    06:29

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Prosecutors will ‘follow the facts’ in Trump election interference case

    06:12

  • Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52

  • 'We're so happy': Tribal leaders praise Biden making sacred lands a national monument

    06:32

msnbc

Biden honors John McCain: ‘We were like two brothers’

01:51

President Biden delivered remarks honoring the late senator and his friend John McCain. He reminisced about the times they would argue “like two brothers,” how he convinced McCain to run in Arizona and introducing John to his wife Cindy.Sept. 28, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Biden & Sen. Bob Casey join striking UAW workers on the picket line

    05:20

  • ‘It’s a shame’: Ron Klain knocks ‘dysfunction’ of House Republican caucus

    04:07

  • Biden announces White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    04:00

  • Laurence Tribe: Biden should transfer frozen Russian bank assets to Ukraine

    06:18

  • Lawrence: Biden gave the country a lesson in hope

    09:30

  • Pres. Biden delivers message of unity at U.N. General Assembly

    03:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All