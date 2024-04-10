IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden holds bilateral meeting with Japanese prime minister
April 10, 202402:33
President Biden held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House, praising the cooperation between nations and assuring the alliance has "never been stronger."April 10, 2024

