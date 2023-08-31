IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Capitol doctor says McConnell is 'medically clear' to continue work

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Biden addresses response to Idalia at FEMA headquarters

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Biden proposes plan to close gun show loophole

    02:06

  • Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    03:29

  • Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito release financial disclosure forms

    02:01

  • Trump waives arraignment appearance in Georgia, pleads not guilty

    02:09

  • Proud Boy faces decades in prison in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case

    02:06

  • McConnell appears to freeze when asked about re-election

    00:59

  • Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones: ‘The House is out of order under the leadership of Cameron Sexton’

    05:59

  • House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

    01:44

  • Biden unveils 10 drugs Medicare will target for price cuts

    02:37

  • McCarthy suggests Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'

    03:13

  • ‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

    06:10

  • Trump federal election interference trial set for March 4

    02:05

  • Trump and co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia on September 6

    00:55

  • Meadows takes stand in Georgia hearing to move case to federal court

    01:45

  • Judge holds hearing on proposed trial dates in Trump election interference case

    02:16

  • All Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Georgia

    01:28

  • Trevian Kutti surrenders to authorities in Georgia

    01:39

  • Rubin: The GOP is ‘an entire political party devoted to a criminal defendant’

    07:39

msnbc

Biden addresses response to Idalia at FEMA headquarters

05:21

President Biden traveled to FEMA headquarters to thank all the emergency personnel who have helped with the response to Hurricane Idalia and the wildfires in Maui. The president also called on Congress to ensure FEMA is funded to respond to future disasters.Aug. 31, 2023

  • Capitol doctor says McConnell is 'medically clear' to continue work

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Biden addresses response to Idalia at FEMA headquarters

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Biden proposes plan to close gun show loophole

    02:06

  • Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    03:29

  • Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito release financial disclosure forms

    02:01

  • Trump waives arraignment appearance in Georgia, pleads not guilty

    02:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All