Attorney General Garland announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple
March 21, 202403:31
Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference to announce that the Department of Justice is filing a lawsuit against Apple, accusing it of "anti-competitive conduct" and monopolizing the smartphone market.March 21, 2024

