IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least one dead, several injured in rocket attack in outskirts of Kyiv

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv

    01:26

  • The Last Thing: No one goes hungry

    02:26

  • High stakes challenge in Ukraine: How far to push Putin

    09:03

  • Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

    03:40

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray

    07:09

  • Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

    11:01

  • Finland & Sweden may join NATO - What about Ukraine?

    08:20

  • McFaul: ‘What is Putin’s red line’ is the essential question

    11:09

  • Zelenskyy asks Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

    02:45

  • Browder: 'We should have a no-fly zone' over Ukraine

    02:14

  • Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

    09:14

  • Browder: ‘Putin doesn’t know how to back down,’ sanctions can only deplete Russian resources

    01:51

  • Pentagon: Russian warship sank in Black Sea after being struck by Ukrainian missiles

    01:54

  • Ukrainian Jews begin Passover celebrations amid war

    01:59

  • Daria Kaleniuk: 'This Mariupol hell could be repeated in other cities'

    03:44

  • Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine: Putin is trying to intimidate us

    02:09

  • World Central Kitchen ramps up response to Ukraine War

    04:51

  • Poland wrestles with refugee crisis stemming from Ukraine war

    09:45

  • Ukrainian children caught in missile strike at station recover in hospital

    03:08

msnbc

At least one dead, several injured in rocket attack in outskirts of Kyiv

02:36

Russian missiles have hit the outskirts of Kyiv, killing at least one person and leaving several injured. NBC's Raf Sanchez reports on how the strike by Russian forces has "shattered a sense of calm in Kyiv."April 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    At least one dead, several injured in rocket attack in outskirts of Kyiv

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv

    01:26

  • The Last Thing: No one goes hungry

    02:26

  • High stakes challenge in Ukraine: How far to push Putin

    09:03

  • Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

    03:40

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray

    07:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All