msnbc

AG Garland announces new actions targeting ‘criminal activity associated with the Russian regime’

04:45

Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced new actions aimed disrupting “criminal activity associated with the Russian regime.” The Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment on a previously sanctioned Russian oligarch who has been charged with sanctions violations and also announced a disruption of the world’s largest dark web marketplace that is controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency that could be used to attack Ukrainian targets. April 6, 2022

