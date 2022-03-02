IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Amid war and plague, Biden tells the country 'it's going to be OK'

    01:39

  Putin 'badly miscalculated' by invading Ukraine says Biden

    03:04

  The hits Joe Biden didn't take during his State of the Union address

    01:07
    'Spare a thought for Gov. Reynolds': Unpacking the State of the Union rebuttal

    02:45
    Meet the Republican delivering the Biden rebuttal

    05:26

  Inside Biden's Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

    06:19

  As Biden Stares Down Putin, Go Inside White House For High Stakes Address I MSNBC Exclusive

    04:28

  Michael Beschloss: Biden needs to talk about democracy in 'existential danger' of being 'destroyed'

    06:48

  Speaker Pelosi: Putin is 'afraid of a democracy on his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes'

    11:37

  Yamiche Alcindor: White House 'revising' State of the Union speech to 'meet the moment'

    07:27

'Spare a thought for Gov. Reynolds': Unpacking the State of the Union rebuttal

02:45

Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell unpack Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' rebuttal of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. While O'Donnell comments on the "lowered bar" for Republican rebuttals, Maddow focuses on the bigger picture. "I will say that the opposing party's State of the Union response is sometimes seen as a testing ground, or a springboard to national ambitions. I don't think there's any risk of that this evening," Maddow says. March 2, 2022

