'Spare a thought for Gov. Reynolds': Unpacking the State of the Union rebuttal

Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell unpack Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' rebuttal of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. While O'Donnell comments on the "lowered bar" for Republican rebuttals, Maddow focuses on the bigger picture. "I will say that the opposing party's State of the Union response is sometimes seen as a testing ground, or a springboard to national ambitions. I don't think there's any risk of that this evening," Maddow says. March 2, 2022