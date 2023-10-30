IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

'Serving in Secret: Love, Country, and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' Official Trailer

00:30

Sunday, November 12th, MSNBC Films presents "Serving in Secret," the latest installment of "The Turning Point'' documentary series from Executive Producer Trevor Noah. The film traces the U.S. military's long history of discrimination against the gay community and one couple's personal journey for acceptance. Watch "Serving in Secret: Love, Country, and Don't Ask, Don't Tell," Sunday, November 12th at 10pm ET on MSNBC and streaming on Peacock. "Serving in Secret: Love, Country, and Don't Ask, Don't Tell" is a production from MSNBC Films, TIME Studios, Day Zero Productions, Sugar23, Mainstay, and JB Productions.Oct. 30, 2023

