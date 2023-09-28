'Martha’s Vineyard v. DeSantis' Official Trailer

Sunday, October 8th, MSNBC Films presents “Martha’s Vineyard v. DeSantis,” the latest installment of “The Turning Point” documentary series. The film tells the story of the migrants flown to the New England island, the community that took them in, and the Florida governor behind it all. Watch “Martha’s Vineyard v. DeSantis” Sunday, October 8th at 10pm ET on MSNBC and streaming on Peacock.Sept. 28, 2023