“Love & The Constitution” Official Trailer

“Love & The Constitution,” a new feature documentary from MSNBC Films, shares an insider’s view into the life of Representative Jamie Raskin, and an intimate look at both a nation and Congressman in crisis. The film follows Rep. Raskin’s fight to defend American democracy during Donald Trump’s presidency and second impeachment trial, while coping with the personal tragedy of losing his son, who passed away just days before the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Watch “Love & The Constitution” Sunday, February 6th at 10pm ET on MSNBC.Jan. 4, 2022