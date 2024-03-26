IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Focus is on saving lives’: Maryland governor says search and rescue are continuing
March 26, 202401:30
Maryland Governor Wes Moore says the "exclusive focus is on search and rescue" and there is no current timeline on reopening shipping lanes after Baltimore's bridge collapse.March 26, 2024

