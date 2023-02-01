IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'All he wanted to do was get home,' says Rev. Sharpton on Tyre Nichols

'All he wanted to do was get home,' says Rev. Sharpton on Tyre Nichols

Rev. Al Sharpton said it touched him when he heard Tyre Nichols calling for his mother while he was being beaten by police. Sharpton associated it with calling for home and said, “Every Black in America stands up every day trying to get home.” Feb. 1, 2023

    ‘All he wanted to do was get home,’ says Rev. Sharpton on Tyre Nichols

