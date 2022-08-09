"They are ready to fight": Violent social media posts emerge in wake of FBI search in Mar-a-Lago

NBC's Ben Collins, who covers disinformation and extremism, and former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi join Chris Jansing to discuss the violent rhetoric flooding far-right social media forums in reaction to the FBI's search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.Aug. 9, 2022