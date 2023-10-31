Women journalists awarded for their work in Ukraine and Iran

Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery, the International Women's Media Foundation's Elisa Lees Muñoz and the Washington Post's Siobhán O’Grady join Morning Joe to discuss the IWMF's 2023 Courage in Journalism Award. Moaiery and O’Grady recently received awards for their work.Oct. 31, 2023