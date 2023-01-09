IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Why Rep. Jeffries is the real winner of the GOP's infighting

09:25

Analyst Juanita Tolliver and professor Joanne Freeman join Morning Joe to discuss why Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the real winner of the Republican's House speaker fight and what to expect from the House in the coming two years.Jan. 9, 2023

