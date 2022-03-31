IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers

  • As Putin falls into an 'autocracy trap', signs of a strategic communications campaign by the West?

    Why releasing U.S. intel is 'frying Putin's mind'

    Ukraine gas chief calls for full embargo of Russian oil

  • Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head

  • Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground

  • 'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room

  • Russia planning for broad offensive in Donbas region: NATO head

  • Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine the backdrop of inaugural 30/50 Summit

  • Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism

  • U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine

  • Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border

  • 'He's taking the side of Putin': Trump asks for 'invented dirt' from Russia

  • 'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back

  • Republican Senator is set to back Biden's SCOTUS pick

  • 'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion

  • Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine

  • 'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin

  • Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

Morning Joe

Why releasing U.S. intel is 'frying Putin's mind'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about Russia's military struggles in Ukraine, according to declassified U.S. intelligence, the New York Times reports. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 31, 2022

