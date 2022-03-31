Why releasing U.S. intel is 'frying Putin's mind'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about Russia's military struggles in Ukraine, according to declassified U.S. intelligence, the New York Times reports. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 31, 2022
Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers
