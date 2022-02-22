NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022
Russia's Parliament votes to recognize independence of Ukraine separatist areas
04:48
'Significant sanction steps' directed at Russia expected in 'coming hours,' says Biden admin
07:42
Now Playing
What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine
03:44
UP NEXT
Ukrainians united in not wanting to back into Russian orbit, says House member
04:13
Presidential leadership in times of crisis
08:16
Tennessee business owner navigates tricky path of masks and lifting mandates