VP Harris slams Trump as 'architect of this health care crisis' 
April 12, 202404:46
Morning Joe

VP Harris slams Trump as 'architect of this health care crisis' 

04:46

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Arizona on Friday to highlight reproductive rights just days after the state's Supreme Court ruled that an 1864 near-total abortion ban is enforceable, and in excerpts of her prepared remarks, VP Harris calls Trump the 'architect of this health care crisis'.April 12, 2024

