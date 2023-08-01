IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

US Ambassador focuses on food insecurity and human rights during UN Security Council presidency

04:31

For the first time in more than a year, the United States will take over as head at the United Nations Security Council. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Morning Joe to discuss her month-long tenure as President of the Security Council, addressing food insecurity and human rights issues. She highlights the tense situations with Russia at the table and the UN's strong appeal to support more than 700 million people facing hunger worldwide.Aug. 1, 2023

