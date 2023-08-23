80 years later: Eleanor Roosevelt's secret mission to the Pacific during WWII

Eighty years ago, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt embarked on a top-secret mission to the Pacific theater, where the United States was battling Japan during World War II. Author Shannon McKenna Schmidt joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book "The First Lady of World War II," shedding light on Roosevelt's daring journey through the South Pacific, where she covered 25,000 miles, visiting troops, rallying allies, and shaping history. Aug. 23, 2023