Morning Joe

80 years later: Eleanor Roosevelt's secret mission to the Pacific during WWII

05:48

Eighty years ago, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt embarked on a top-secret mission to the Pacific theater, where the United States was battling Japan during World War II. Author Shannon McKenna Schmidt joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book "The First Lady of World War II," shedding light on Roosevelt's daring journey through the South Pacific, where she covered 25,000 miles, visiting troops, rallying allies, and shaping history. Aug. 23, 2023

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    80 years later: Eleanor Roosevelt's secret mission to the Pacific during WWII

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. life expectancy in decline: Working class hit hardest, expert says

    07:13

  • Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

    06:59

  • 'Woke-ism' becomes a 'ideological lighting rod' ahead of 2024 election 

    07:20

  • Giuliani's 13-count case: Georgia surrender looms

    09:02

