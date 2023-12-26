IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

U.S. launches strikes against terrorist group in Iraq

The U.S. military carried out air strikes on Monday in Iraq after a one-way drone attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants that left one U.S. service member in critical condition and wounded two other U.S. personnel, officials said.Dec. 26, 2023

