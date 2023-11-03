IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donald Trump Jr. scheduled to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trial

    11:18

  • Joe: Tommy Tuberville's 'ignorance is extraordinary'

    05:50

  • Richard Engel: Hamas wants this fight, they're willing to 'sacrifice all of the people of Gaza'

    05:30

  • International call for ceasefire grows: 'Civilian casualties too much to bear,' say Arab states

    06:06
    U.S. Economy adds 150,000 jobs in October, with unemployment rate at 3.9%

    03:23
    'Pure politics': Rep. Slotkin critiques unprecedented Israel-only aid bill

    05:32

  • IDF remains focused on 'destroying and dismantling Hamas,' says spokesman 

    09:01

  • 'This is pure evil': Joe Scarborough slams Trump for labeling Jan. 6 rioters as 'J6 hostages'

    02:10

  • 'Effort to slow down fighting' critical: Secy. Blinken to push for a brief 'pause' 

    13:05

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is just a well-dressed insurrectionist': Former Rep. Kinzinger

    07:06

  • 'We have to free Gaza from Hamas,' says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs

    09:39

  • 'It's like watching Ted Lasso on Stage': Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad return to Broadway in 'Gutenberg! The Musical' 

    07:19

  • Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports

    11:47

  • 'Republicans are playing political games with Israel aid,' says Congressman

    02:30

  • Gov. DeSantis defends Tuberville's months-long military blockade

    01:39

  • 'No blank check' for Ukraine: DeSantis criticizes effectiveness of Biden's Ukraine funding

    10:48

  • Gov. DeSantis: 'I signed a pledge' but Trump conviction would be 'fatal'

    01:40

  • DeSantis: '2016 was about America first, this campaign is more about Trump first'

    07:07

  • 'A commanding presence': Remembering legendary coach Bob Knight

    08:20

  • 'No place on our land': Hamas official vows to repeat attacks on Israel ‘again and again’ until it’s destroyed

    07:20

Morning Joe

U.S. Economy adds 150,000 jobs in October, with unemployment rate at 3.9%

03:23

In October, U.S. payrolls added 150,000 jobs, slightly below expectations, leading to a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.9%. The manufacturing sector was particularly affected due to auto strikes. Economists suggest that this slowdown could relieve pressure on the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, impacting various economic aspects including the Middle East situation and the upcoming presidential election. CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle join Morning Joe to breakdown the report.Nov. 3, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

