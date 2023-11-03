U.S. Economy adds 150,000 jobs in October, with unemployment rate at 3.9%

In October, U.S. payrolls added 150,000 jobs, slightly below expectations, leading to a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.9%. The manufacturing sector was particularly affected due to auto strikes. Economists suggest that this slowdown could relieve pressure on the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, impacting various economic aspects including the Middle East situation and the upcoming presidential election. CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle join Morning Joe to breakdown the report.Nov. 3, 2023