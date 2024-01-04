U.S. Air Force Secretary urges Congress to 'do its job' and 'give us the funds needed to defend the country'

U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall joins Morning Joe to address military readiness amid growing concerns about Iran-backed militias and potential conflicts in the Middle East. Kendall emphasized the importance of modernizing the military to keep pace with China, particularly in AI technology— highlights the need for Congressional funding to maintain U.S. military superiority. Additionally, Secretary Frank Kendall asserts that the military is "not top heavy" and dismisses claims of it being "woke" as "ridiculous." Jan. 4, 2024