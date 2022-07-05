IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Two victims of Highland Park shooting identified

    Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery

  • Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

  • Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting

  • Flight delays and cancellations upend July 4 holiday travel

  • Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals to DOJ, says Rep. Cheney

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia showing us they are a terrorist state

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

  • Biden planning major speech when House probe ends

  • The fallout from Supreme Court's ruling on EPA

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

  • Majority of women say Roe ruling is boosting their election interest

  • House member says Kansas anti-abortion amendment would be a 'highway' to extreme bans

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

  • Rep. Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee work during primary debate

  • 'As long as it takes': Biden pledges to support Ukraine

  • WH economist: We can take practical steps to help U.S. families

  • NATO voices concerns about threats posed by China

  • How women over 50 are having an impact on gun reform

  • Carol Leonnig: Tony Ornato has said a lot of things didn't happen

Morning Joe

Two victims of Highland Park shooting identified

NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reports from Highland Park, Illinois on the July 4 parade shooting that left six killed and dozens injured.July 5, 2022

