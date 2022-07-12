Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'

Ali Vitali shares an exclusive interview with Rep. Raskin about Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing, which he says will focus, in part, on “the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency,” that occurred on December 18, 2020. Raskin describes the meeting as “contentious, deranged” and detailed how Trump met with outside council and White House advisors for a “Hail Mary desperation ploy” of how to subvert the election they’d lost.July 12, 2022