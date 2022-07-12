IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39
    Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'

    05:42
    Wildfire in Yosemite threatens ancient Sequoia trees

    02:28

  • What Elon Musk hopes to get out of this Twitter fiasco

    04:13

  • Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world

    04:28

  • Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured

    08:05

  • Michael Flynn's 'damning' long pause, and the radicalization of a three-star general

    06:22

  • Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.

    06:09

  • Is Steve Bannon's sudden willingness to testify merely a gimmick?

    03:43

  • Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling

    05:15

  • Joe: It's pretty cut and dry — Jan. 6 is about treason

    02:44

  • Anne Applebaum: ‘The people who are fighting populism are getting better at doing it’

    07:37

  • ‘The Russian judicial system is worse than a paper tiger’: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

    03:40

  • 'The strength of this labor market is historic': WH Economic Advisor on June Jobs Report

    05:40

  • ‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

    07:26

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

    05:42

  • McFaul: The Russians have made it crystal clear they want a trade

    10:35

  • January 6 committee to investigate Trump's possible ties to militia groups

    09:17

  • Attorneys for Sen. Graham say he'll challenge Georgia subpoena

    10:51

  • Henry Kissinger writes about 'Leadership' in new book

    07:13

Ali Vitali shares an exclusive interview with Rep. Raskin about Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing, which he says will focus, in part, on “the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency,” that occurred on December 18, 2020. Raskin describes the meeting as “contentious, deranged” and detailed how Trump met with outside council and White House advisors for a “Hail Mary desperation ploy” of how to subvert the election they’d lost.July 12, 2022

