Morning Joe

Trump says Taiwan 'took our business away'

06:12

During an interview with Fox News, former President Trump claimed while speaking about Taiwan's semiconductor industry that the country '...took our business away'. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's remarks.July 17, 2023

