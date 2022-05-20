IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    President Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia trip

    02:16

  • Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

    08:05

  • Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '20

    09:14

  • Petraeus: Ukraine has won by keeping Russia from achieving its main objective

    06:14

  • Petraeus: What Putin has really done is make NATO great again

    10:46

  • Bill de Blasio announces his run for Congress

    03:09

  • Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator

    09:30

  • New campaign ad compares J.D. Vance to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:28

  • Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes

    08:14

  • McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine

    11:13

  • 'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

    07:33

  • U.S. Soccer president celebrates 'historic' equal pay announcement

    07:06

  • NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams set to retire

    01:59

  • 'I miss my hometown; I miss my friends': Writer reflects on leaving Russia

    06:33

  • Finland, Sweden applying for NATO membership a 'watershed moment,' says senator

    06:03

  • 'We're a laughing stock': Georgia voters weigh in on state of U.S. ahead of midterms

    06:28

  • Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?

    05:50

  • Surgeon general: Expect more formula on shelves in coming weeks

    10:22

  • Kornacki: Pennsylvania recount seems all but certain at this point

    06:57

  • 'A significant win for the Russians': Ukraine ends fighting at Mariupol steel plant

    07:53

Morning Joe

Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans

09:45

"...[T]here are signs that some kind of Russian reassessment might be underway" in Ukraine, writes Tom Nichols in a new Atlantic piece. Nichols joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 20, 2022

