Sen. Schumer to Speaker Johnson: Do the right thing on the border bill

Senators released the long-awaited text of a bipartisan agreement to impose tougher immigration and asylum laws Sunday, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer eyes votes on the package this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson in a tweet on Sunday said the bill '...is even worse than we expected' and it will be 'dead on arrival' if it reaches the House. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, joins Morning Joe with a direct message to Speaker Johnson.Feb. 5, 2024