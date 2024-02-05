Sen. Murphy: I think Speaker Johnson wants to kill this bill in the Senate

Senators released the long-awaited text of a bipartisan agreement to impose tougher immigration and asylum laws Sunday, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer eyes votes on the package this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson in a tweet on Sunday said the bill '...is even worse than we expected' and it will be 'dead on arrival' if it reaches the House. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says Speaker Johnson wants to kill the bill in the Senate.Feb. 5, 2024