  • 'Just a lie': Joe pushes back against Speaker Johnson's border bill claim

  • Why a booming economy isn't boosting Biden's approval numbers

  • Sen. Schumer to Speaker Johnson: Do the right thing on the border bill

    Sen. Murphy: I think Speaker Johnson wants to kill this bill in the Senate

    Susan Glasser: Senate's false hope of bargain meets Trumpy demise

  • A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

  • Larry David on the last season of 'Curb' and why he's not retiring

  • Biden at this year's National Prayer Breakfast vs. Trump at the 2017 breakfast

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

  • Joe: GOP has come to the conclusion that what's good for America is bad for Trump

  • NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'

  • A 'sick f---': What Biden reportedly says about Trump behind closed doors

  • Trump meets with Teamsters in bid for endorsement

  • 'Genius: MLK/X' highlights contributions of women to the civil rights movement

  • 'This industry has to be held accountable': Sen. Durbin on tech hearing

  • Forbes and Know Your Value set to host 30/50 Summit

  • Why more startups have reached 'unicorn' status than ever before

  • Republicans acting on politics not policy with border bill, says House Dem

  • 'Trump will lash out, ignore it': Man who prosecuted Trump University

  • 'People better believe it' when Trump threatens to get out of NATO, says John Bolton

Morning Joe

Sen. Murphy: I think Speaker Johnson wants to kill this bill in the Senate

Senators released the long-awaited text of a bipartisan agreement to impose tougher immigration and asylum laws Sunday, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer eyes votes on the package this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson in a tweet on Sunday said the bill '...is even worse than we expected' and it will be 'dead on arrival' if it reaches the House. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says Speaker Johnson wants to kill the bill in the Senate.Feb. 5, 2024

