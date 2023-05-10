IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Sen. Murphy: GOP saying the rules don't matter as long as Trump is in office

05:41

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., discusses how several of his Republican colleagues are reacting to the verdict in the Trump sexual abuse case and why he says Republicans are saying the rules don't matter. Sen. Murphy also discusses gun reform and a bill to put restrictions on social media apps.May 10, 2023

