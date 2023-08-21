IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states

Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states

The growing influence of Asian American voters becomes a key focus in the 2024 election race. Highlighted by a remarkable 84% increase in turnout in Georgia in 2020, Asian Americans are shaping electoral outcomes in crucial swing states. DNC and RNC invest heavily, recognizing their potential influence. As 2024 campaigns intensify, both parties vie for their support, reflecting their rising political importance. NBC News' Sahil Kapur joins Morning Joe to discuss. Aug. 21, 2023

