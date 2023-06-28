Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling08:00
- Now Playing
Rupert Friend reveals the camaraderie behind the scenes of 'Asteroid City'04:42
- UP NEXT
SCOTUS rejects Republican theory, upholds integrity of future elections: Neal Katyal05:57
'Our unity is stronger than ever': Secretary Blinken previews NATO summit05:25
Secretary Blinken: Putin's 'strategic failure' in Ukraine exposes 'internal cracks' in Russia06:58
McCarthy on Trump's strength for 2024: 'I don't know that answer'04:22
Blinken defends Biden's 'dictator' statement about Xi: 'He speaks candidly, he speaks clearly'05:07
Trump's evolving defense on leaked tape: 'You just have to laugh at the absurdity'06:23
Trump's Bedminster golf club under scrutiny in special counsel investigation07:18
Josh Gerstein: 'SCOTUS ruling makes post-election chaos less likely'08:56
Trump touts popularity amid legal troubles, calling indictment a 'badge of honor'03:08
Two Richmond schools extend year to tackle COVID-19 learning loss08:01
Prosecutor calls Trump tape 'best possible evidence'05:50
'Biosphere': New doomsday comedy examines the human will to survive06:20
Sen. Tim Scott's absence eases Democrats' path to confirm judges03:11
Dueling events in New Hampshire: DeSantis vs. Trump02:31
Georgia Secretary of State to be interviewed by DOJ Special Counsel investigators03:18
Fallout from Wagner group mutiny challenges Putin's regime09:33
'His words in and of themselves are damning': Trump caught on tape discussing sensitive documents15:43
'Kevin McCarthy's motivated by fear': Jen Psaki on the Speaker's support of erasing Trump impeachments06:12
Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling08:00
- Now Playing
Rupert Friend reveals the camaraderie behind the scenes of 'Asteroid City'04:42
- UP NEXT
SCOTUS rejects Republican theory, upholds integrity of future elections: Neal Katyal05:57
'Our unity is stronger than ever': Secretary Blinken previews NATO summit05:25
Secretary Blinken: Putin's 'strategic failure' in Ukraine exposes 'internal cracks' in Russia06:58
McCarthy on Trump's strength for 2024: 'I don't know that answer'04:22
Play All