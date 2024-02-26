IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rev. Al: I've never seen Trump stand up for Black people treated wrongly by the criminal justice system
Feb. 26, 2024

Rev. Al: I've never seen Trump stand up for Black people treated wrongly by the criminal justice system

While speaking to Black conservatives in South Carolina ahead of the state's Republican primary, Donald Trump said his criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 26, 2024

