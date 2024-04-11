IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pulitzer-winning photographer quits foundation after it snubs Liz Cheney
  • Biden leads Trump, majority say hush money charges are serious

    Pulitzer-winning photographer quits foundation after it snubs Liz Cheney

Morning Joe

Pulitzer-winning photographer quits foundation after it snubs Liz Cheney

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer David Hume Kennerly resigned on Tuesday from the Gerald R. Ford Foundation in protest over its not awarding Liz Cheney its Medal for Distinguished Political Service. Kennerly sent the foundation a letter, saying it feared retribution by a future President Trump if it awarded Cheney the medal. Kennerly joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 11, 2024

