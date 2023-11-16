IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Property Brothers on their climate activism and new shows

08:18

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott join Morning Joe to discuss their new shows 'Backed By the Bros' and 'Don't Hate Your House' and their work and activism related to climate, sustainable energy and the state of the housing market.Nov. 16, 2023

