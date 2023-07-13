IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    President Biden wrapping up European trip in Finland

Morning Joe

President Biden wrapping up European trip in Finland

07:49

President Joe Biden is in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, showcasing the country NATO sees as standing for a reinvigorated and expanding alliance in the face of Russian aggression. The Morning Joe panel looks back at former President Trump's visit to Helsinki in 2018 and compares it with Biden's visit.July 13, 2023

