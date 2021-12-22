IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden outlines plan to fight omicron as cases surge

    11:11
    President Biden's job approval at 46 percent in new polling

    04:41
    Biden praises Trump administration's efforts on Covid vaccines

    07:22

  • 'American Radical' looks at how the far right is exploiting one woman's death for political purposes

    11:12

  • Progressives criticize Sen. Manchin over moves on Build Back Better

    06:41

  • Why mercenaries are working secretly in the Russian army

    07:50

  • 'Being the Ricardos' examines the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

    05:53

  • Rattner: The core of Manchin's objections have to do with cost

    03:58

  • Surgeon General: Biden to lay out concrete steps on staying safe amid omicron

    09:54

  • President Biden set to address the nation on omicron

    08:23

  • Virus cases surge in U.S. due to omicron variant

    10:27

  • Sen. Manchin moves the goal post with opposing Build Back Better

    11:46

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: We have the tools to keep schools open and safe

    03:55

  • Trump appears 'deeply unnerved' by January 6 investigation: report

    06:05

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: We are beyond the time for something on voting rights to pass

    09:34

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Manchin: An egregious breach of the trust of the president

    04:11

  • Joe: With Sen. Manchin, it's never over; there's always another deal to be had

    08:58

  • A look at the new class of U.S. attorneys

    06:47

  • January 6 committee subpoenas retired colonel

    10:05

  • An argument for containment in China

    11:24

President Biden's job approval at 46 percent in new polling

04:41

President Biden's approval rating is up two points from last month, according to new American Research Group polling. 49 percent also disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy and 50 percent approve of his handling of the coronavirus.Dec. 22, 2021

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

