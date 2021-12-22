President Biden's job approval at 46 percent in new polling
President Biden's approval rating is up two points from last month, according to new American Research Group polling. 49 percent also disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy and 50 percent approve of his handling of the coronavirus.Dec. 22, 2021
