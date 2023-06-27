Fallout from Wagner group mutiny challenges Putin's regime

The failed mutiny by the Wagner group exposes vulnerabilities in Putin's regime, raising doubts among elites and highlighting the cult-like loyalty towards Yevgeny Prigozhin. NBC News' Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel and Yahoo News' Senior Correspondent Michael Weiss join Morning Joe, raising question to the official narrative surrounding the Wagner group's mutiny in Russia, highlighting the destruction of Russian aircraft and doubts about the regime's stability. June 27, 2023