'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta

Extreme heatwaves in Texas and the spread of wildfire smoke across the country pose significant health risks. Dr. Vin Gupta discusses the impact of heat on human well-being, such as cardiovascular complications, maternal health issues, and premature aging. He emphasizes the importance of utilizing air conditioning, seeking shelter, and taking steps to maintain indoor air quality. Additionally, he highlights the efficacy of masks, such as N95 respirators, in mitigating the risks of smoke exposure.June 30, 2023