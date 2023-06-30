'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta

Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling08:00
Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland07:51
- Now Playing
'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta05:30
- UP NEXT
Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion05:37
Resignation in Arizona highlights election officials' struggles: Intimidation and attacks persist03:28
Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness08:35
Mark Polymeropoulos: 'NATO and Ukraine can outlast Putin'05:56
'Inside Iranian uprising': Changing attitudes of courageous youth04:53
DeSantis vows to eliminate IRS, education, commerce, and energy departments if elected03:22
Majority of Americans view Trump's handling of classified documents as illegal, poll finds05:37
Richard Haass: 'A disintegrating Russia on the shortlist of nightmares'07:13
Chris Christie: Trump is a 'consummate show-off'08:52
Trump's doc defense crumbles as Meadows' memoir emerges05:51
Biden rejects suggestions to distance himself from Hunter amid GOP attacks03:04
GOP candidates embrace border wall despite past criticism04:40
GOP candidates' DOJ overhaul claims may not match constitutional reality07:17
'Dramatic increase': Online harassment rates surge by 51% in a year, ADL report reveals08:57
Biden introduces 'Bidenomics' plan, focuses on middle class growth05:58
Rupert Friend reveals the camaraderie behind the scenes of 'Asteroid City'04:42
SCOTUS rejects Republican theory, upholds integrity of future elections: Neal Katyal05:57
Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling08:00
Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland07:51
- Now Playing
'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta05:30
- UP NEXT
Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion05:37
Resignation in Arizona highlights election officials' struggles: Intimidation and attacks persist03:28
Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness08:35
Play All