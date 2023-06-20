IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘This interview did not go well for him’: Trump defends keeping documents

    05:12

  • Why the GOP is targeting researchers who study disinformation

    04:33

  • Cynthia Nixon: We know these characters so well; we know each other so well

    05:36
  • Now Playing

    Peter Wehner: Evangelical support for Trump raises questions about the movement

    11:42
  • UP NEXT

    Women over 50 battling for gun safety in the U.S.

    05:10

  • Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization

    05:02

  • House member introduces new bipartisan legislation on regulating AI

    05:37

  • Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanor crimes as part of a plea agreement

    04:50

  • Joe: Contrary to what he says, economy wasn't the best it ever was under Trump

    05:15

  • Barbara McQuade: Trump essentially admitted to obstruction of justice in interview

    06:18

  • Fox News analyst calls Trump defense 'incoherent'

    02:50

  • Americans are upbeat about the economy, polling shows

    04:43

  • Special Olympics World Games kick off in Berlin

    04:06

  • Biden WH works hard to publicly avoid talking Trump

    03:42

  • Prominent Republicans are unleashing on Trump, but are they breaking through?

    11:13

  • Gov. Newsom's defense of California's economic policies renews WH talk

    05:31

  • Biden's numbers remain stubborn despite his strong record

    08:05

  • Joe: Republicans still embracing losers, would rather be victims than winners

    07:51

  • The historical significance of Juneteenth

    07:46

  • Trump's former defense secretary: Keeping documents 'unauthorized, illegal, dangerous'

    06:23

Morning Joe

Peter Wehner: Evangelical support for Trump raises questions about the movement

11:42

The Atlantic's Peter Wehner joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece on how Donald Trump's behavior has been a test of character of GOP politicians and voters and the evangelical movement.June 20, 2023

  • ‘This interview did not go well for him’: Trump defends keeping documents

    05:12

  • Why the GOP is targeting researchers who study disinformation

    04:33

  • Cynthia Nixon: We know these characters so well; we know each other so well

    05:36
  • Now Playing

    Peter Wehner: Evangelical support for Trump raises questions about the movement

    11:42
  • UP NEXT

    Women over 50 battling for gun safety in the U.S.

    05:10

  • Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization

    05:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All